Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,035. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

