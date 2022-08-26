Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA PBD traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

