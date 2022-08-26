Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $42.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

