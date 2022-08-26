Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on DHI. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. 51,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,032. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

