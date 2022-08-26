Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.50 on Friday, hitting $533.63. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.60 and its 200 day moving average is $559.21. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.