Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 18,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.