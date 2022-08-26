Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.
Sumo Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 18,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
