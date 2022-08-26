Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

