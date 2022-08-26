SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $24.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.