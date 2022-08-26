SushiSwap One Day Volume Hits $53.76 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005328 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and approximately $53.76 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,225,568 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.