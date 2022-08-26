Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,845. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

