Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. 109,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.