Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 567 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $16.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,813. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day moving average of $491.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

