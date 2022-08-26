Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

NYSE TDG traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $642.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

