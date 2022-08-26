Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.7 %

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

MarketAxess stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,368. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

