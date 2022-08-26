Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. 125,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



