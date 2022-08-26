Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $138.85. 170,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,808. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.