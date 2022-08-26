Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 682,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 369,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 584,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 312,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,508. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.