Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 5.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.