SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the July 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIVBP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,218. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31.

SVB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

