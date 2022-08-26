Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Achieves $382,980.26

Swarm (SWM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $382,980.26 and approximately $628.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.