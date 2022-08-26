Swop (SWOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,549.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $34,549.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,555,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,415 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
