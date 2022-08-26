Swop (SWOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,549.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $34,549.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,555,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,415 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.