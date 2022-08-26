Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. 24,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

