System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.80. System1 shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
System1 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $100,000.
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.