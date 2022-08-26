System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.80. System1 shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

System1 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

