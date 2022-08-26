TaaS Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

