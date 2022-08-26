TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and $178,153.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
