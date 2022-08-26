TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAGOF. Barclays cut their target price on TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

