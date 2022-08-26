Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,125. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $429,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 874,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

