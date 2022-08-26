Tap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $211.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $332,633.12 and $211.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081596 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

