Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.