Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Target Global Acquisition I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of TGAAW remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.