Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.15. 6,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,116,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.