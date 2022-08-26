Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.96 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 533,546 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

