Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Price Performance

Shares of TAYO remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Get Taylor Consulting alerts:

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.