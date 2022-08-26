Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Price Performance
Shares of TAYO remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Consulting (TAYO)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.