TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 5,580.0% in August

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 5,580.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCVA remained flat at $9.81 on Friday. 10,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. TCV Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

