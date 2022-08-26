TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Down 90.2% in August

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,085. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. TD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

