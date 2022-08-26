TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 17.49%.
TDCX stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. TDCX has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
