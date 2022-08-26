Telos Trading Up 1.5% This Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

