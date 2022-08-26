Telsey Advisory Group Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $23.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,553,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

