Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 281.7% in August

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a growth of 281.7% from the July 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

GIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 242,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,382. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $223,826.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,855,641 shares in the company, valued at $128,677,812.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,363,666 shares of company stock worth $20,162,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

