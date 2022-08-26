Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 281.7% in August

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a growth of 281.7% from the July 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
GIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 242,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,382. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
