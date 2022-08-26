Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,589 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Down 0.2 %

TENB opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.