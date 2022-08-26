Ternoa (CAPS) Market Capitalization Hits $8.93 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $280,542.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
