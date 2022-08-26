Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00008173 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $214.88 million and approximately $103.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

