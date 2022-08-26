Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Tesco has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.