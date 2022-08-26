Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,558. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

