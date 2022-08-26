Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $190,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,345,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 698,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.13. 123,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

