The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,354 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 905.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ALL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.39. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.