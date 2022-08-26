The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 8,350 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Andersons Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
