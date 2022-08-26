The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 8,350 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andersons Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

