The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.16. The company had a trading volume of 118,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,181. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.