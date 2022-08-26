The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.28. 104,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,181. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.