The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.90” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.73 ($7.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a one year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.